Kash Doll Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's Apparent Name-Drop On "6:16 In LA"

Earlier today, Kendrick Lamar unveiled a new Drake diss track, "6:16 In LA." The diss follows another called "Euphoria," which he dropped earlier this week. It's currently an Instagram exclusive and sees the Compton native take a shot at DJ Akademiks on top of Drake. He also claims that OVO Sound employees are working for him and more. Kendrick even appears to name-drop Kash Doll, leaving her a bit perplexed.

The lyrics are unconfirmed for now, but it's speculated that he references Kash Doll's robbery. She lost roughly $500K worth of jewelry as a result of the 2021 debacle. Others think it's a nod to her 2019 track "Ice Me Out" and its flashy accompanying music video. "Ain't no brownie points for beating your chest, harassin' Ant/ F*ckin' with good people make good people go to bat/ Conspiracies about Cash, dog? That's not even the leak/ Find the jewels like Kash Doll, I just need you to think/ Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see," he seemingly raps.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Pours Salt In Drake's Wound And Takes Shots At DJ Akademiks With New Diss Track "6:16 In LA"

Kash Doll Is Perplexed

Kash took to Twitter/X earlier today to respond to a fan's meme about the apparent name-drop, suggesting that she's confused. "Facts cause I’m tryna understand the lyrics lol," she replied. "Where the music lyric geniuses at…." Clearly, Kash didn't get a heads-up about the mention and is trying to sort out exactly what the implication is here. Fortunately, most fans agree that it wasn't meant as a diss. Many don't even think he said her name at all, and instead repeated "cash dog."

Others suspect that Drake could have another diss locked and loaded in which he accuses Kendrick of sleeping with Kash Doll or even having something to do with the robbery, and Kendrick beat him to the punch. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar seemingly name-dropping Kash Doll on his new track? Are you surprised? What do you think the lyrics mean? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kash Doll Announces New Stage Name Amid Pregnancy & Comparisons

[Via]