Kash Doll's Baby Daddy Tracy T Unbothered After Revealing She's Single

8th Annual Black Music Honors
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 19: Rapper Kash Doll attends 8th Annual Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)
Tracy T does not seem to care.

Kash Doll and Tracy T currently have two children together. In fact, their most recent child was had just last month. However, it seems as though their relationship has taken a pretty serious stumble. Over on Instagram, Kash Doll came out and said that she was officially single. Although she wouldn't confirm what happened, she noted that she can't keep letting things slide just to keep her family together. The news came as a bit of a surprise, although Tracy T seems to be entirely unbothered.

In a social media post of his own, Tracy T addressed those who were asking him about what went down and whether or not he was okay. Overall, he doesn't seem to really care. He said that he was doing just fine and that he isn't really worried about anything at all. This opened up a whole other can of worms as some commenters on The Neighborhood Talk felt as though he was being way too nonchalant about losing his family.

Kash Doll Vs. Tracy T

"That’s the biggest part of the problem… when we don’t act bothered by losing our family. Crazy! You should be bothered, you should be concerned. Whether you want the relationship or not, losing a family unit is not okay," one person wrote. "Maybe it’s me and how I was raised. But as a man why even make a video?" said another. All-in-all, Tracy T's response is not having a positive effect.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with the commenters who are concerned with how flippant Tracy T is being here? Do you believe Kash Doll and Tracy T will be able to resolve their issues? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

