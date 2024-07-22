Kash Doll's Baby Daddy Tracy T Unbothered After Revealing She's Single

Tracy T does not seem to care.

Kash Doll and Tracy T currently have two children together. In fact, their most recent child was had just last month. However, it seems as though their relationship has taken a pretty serious stumble. Over on Instagram, Kash Doll came out and said that she was officially single. Although she wouldn't confirm what happened, she noted that she can't keep letting things slide just to keep her family together. The news came as a bit of a surprise, although Tracy T seems to be entirely unbothered.

In a social media post of his own, Tracy T addressed those who were asking him about what went down and whether or not he was okay. Overall, he doesn't seem to really care. He said that he was doing just fine and that he isn't really worried about anything at all. This opened up a whole other can of worms as some commenters on The Neighborhood Talk felt as though he was being way too nonchalant about losing his family.

Kash Doll Vs. Tracy T

"That’s the biggest part of the problem… when we don’t act bothered by losing our family. Crazy! You should be bothered, you should be concerned. Whether you want the relationship or not, losing a family unit is not okay," one person wrote. "Maybe it’s me and how I was raised. But as a man why even make a video?" said another. All-in-all, Tracy T's response is not having a positive effect.