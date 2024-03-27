Kash Doll's Bikini Baby Bump Photos Attract Hate Comments, She Responds

Pregnancy is one of the most emotional and vulnerable moments of a woman's life, which is why many in the public eye (like Halle Bailey and Ashanti) choose to keep their baby bumps hidden from scrutiny. The Little Mermaid actress continues to face backlash for ignoring fans' questions about her being with child but now sharing baby Halo's milestones non-stop. Elsewhere in Hollywood, Kash Doll recently confirmed that her second little one is on the way, and since sharing the exciting news, we've seen plenty of her growing bump.

Earlier this week, the actress' Instagram lit up with new snapshots of her and her children's father, Tracy T. "As [you] can see in our pics, we go on rollercoaster rides often lol," Doll wrote in the caption of one photo dump, which shows the happy couple soaking up the sunshine on a boat. "I'll keep getting on if it's with [you] every time, f**k it 😂🤰🏾," the 32-year-old laughed. In another upload, she revealed she was hosting a yacht party to celebrate her pregnancy, also hinting at "exclusive content" from the special occasion being available on her OnlyFans.

Kash Doll Brushes Off Haters After Announcing Baby No. 2

Doll's friends are sending her plenty of love as she embraces motherhood, but as always, the haters aren't being so kind. "Kash Doll's belly look so weird to me idk lol," one critic said on Twitter/X. The black-haired beauty does seem to be carrying higher up in her midsection, though this is a common indication that she has a girl on the way. "Y'all h**s find something wrong with anything," she wrote after seeing the negativity. "Like, let me just [be] pregnant."

Social media haters obviously aren't familiar with how to properly treat a pregnant woman like Kash Doll, but Drake sure seems to be a pro. Earlier this month the Canadian continued his streak of generously giving back to his fans, handing out $25K and an invite to the VIP section to one woman expecting a child. Read all about that at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

