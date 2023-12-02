Kash Doll Flaunts Her Curves In Sheer Black Bodysuit, Reminds Fans She's Unbothered

Earlier this week, Kash Doll took to social media to unveil some new photos and clips from a recent shoot, reminding followers that she's unbothered. She posted a carousel that shows her rocking a sheer black bodysuit and tights, complete with silver details. She accessorized the head-turning fit with a pair of matching boots, a blinged-out watch, and some sassy shades.

"What do i look like i worry about? Not a damn thing," she captioned the post. Fans, of course, have flooded the rapper's comments section with compliments, weighing in on the eye-catching look. "Who told you, you can eat this up like that????" one commenter wonders. Another simply writes, "Good lord."

Kash Doll's New Thirst Traps

While Kash Doll has made it clear that her list of worries is nonexistent these days, that hasn't always been the case. Back in October, the Detroit native hosted a get-together at her home, inviting various people over for an evening of fun. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse after the event, when she began packing for a trip. According to Kash Doll, as she started to gather her belongings, she realized that various items were missing. "I'm looking for sh*t, I don't get a hold to it until its time for it to wear it. I can't find this one purse, I can't find my glasses," she said in a clip. "And I'm gonna ask God who went and robbed my house, and when he tell me I'm beating your a**!"

She went on to name a few of the luxury items she couldn't find, including a pair of Hermes slides. "I'm tired of being a big person and not saying sh**," she noted. What do you think of Kash Doll's latest Instagram post? Are you a fan of her sheer black fit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

