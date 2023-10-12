Kash Doll Speaks Out On Recent Guests Who Stole Her Belongings

House gatherings are a time for joy, laughter, and sharing moments of happiness with loved ones. However, one recent event took an unexpected turn as guests allegedly stole several gifts intended for the host. The host, popular rapper Kash Doll, expressed her frustration via IG, sparking conversations about the unexpected theft. "I'm looking for sh*t, I don't get a hold to it until its time for it to wear it. I cant find this one purse, I can't find my glasses," Kash Doll said. "And I'm gonna ask God who went and robbed my house, and when he tell me I'm beating your a**!"

Kash Doll, known for her chart-topping tracks and bold persona, hosted a recent gathering at her home, and invited friends over. However, what was supposed to be a day of fun with friends and/or family, quickly turned into disappointment as some uninvited guests reportedly helped themselves to Kash Doll's items. The rapper revealed that several of her expensive, prized possessions were stolen from her home. She then posted in an IG story that read "Somebody stole my Hermes slides." "And my glasses, now can't nobody come to my house thieves!"

Kash Doll Is Frusturated

The rapper didn't specify the possible culprits, choosing to remain discreet about the identities of the individuals involved. Nevertheless, her anger was evident as she took to social media to vent her frustration. Kash Doll's frustration is entirely understandable; the act of stealing gifts intended for her reflects a profound lack of respect and gratitude, especially from those who were considered close friends. "One thing about it God and my daddy don't play about me he gone reveal it and imma tell y'all I'm tired of being a big person and not saying sh**," she continued.

The incident has ignited discussions on social media, with many expressing their support for Kash Doll. "When black ppl can’t find something that mean someone stole it," someone said. "If she's not going to name them, what's the point?" another asked. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of trust and respect within friendships, emphasizing that even in the most celebratory moments, the bonds of trust can be tested. Kash Doll's response to the theft also serves as a call for accountability and respect in our relationships.

