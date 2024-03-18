Drake Gifts Pregnant Fan $25,000 & An Invite Into The VIP Section

Drake has made it a habit to help out his fans in need during his ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? tour. On the latest stop, the Toronto rapper offered to gift a pregnant fan $25,000 and even had security escort them out of the pit and into the V.I.P. section. She had been holding up a sign referencing his song, "Rich Baby Daddy."

"She's got a sign that says, 'I'm five months pregnant, can you be my rich baby daddy.' Well, first of all, I don't want to offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to, first of all, get you out of the pit so we could put you somewhere safe like the V.I.P. or some sh*t. Because you can't be pregnant and bouncing around," Drake said. "When I start playing something, we can't have you getting pushed around. Second of all, I'd love to give you $25,000."

Read More: Drake Offers To Pay For Fan's Surgery During Concert

Drake Attends Cavaliers-Rockets Game In Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston. Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

During a previous stop on the tour, Drake teased that he's getting back in the studio and working on new music. “You know, I said I was taking a break and all that sh*t, but I’m right back on the road again,” he told the crowd at one show. “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all — I really do love you. You never know. I might get bored and start making some new music on the road, see where it goes in the next little while.” He had previously told fans he'd be taking a lengthy break after the release of For All The Dogs. He's since teamed up with 4batz for a remix to "act ii: date @ 8."

Drake Offers To Help Pregnant Fan

Drake has been performing with J. Cole and Lil Durk on the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? tour. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" 9th Anniversary: Revisit The Classic "Know Yourself"

[Via]