Drake Offers Cancer Survivor $50k During Concert

Drake promised to give $50,000 to a fan who survived cancer during his performance in Pittsburgh on Friday night. At one point, Drake pointed to a fan holding a sign, which according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, read: “Ur music carried me through cancer." He then offered to bless the attendee with a huge paycheck.

It's not the first time on the It’s All a Blur — Big as the What? Tour that Drake has offered to help out a cancer survivor. In Nashville, last week, he gave a shoutout to a fan who noted they just finished chemo. “I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night,” he said at the time. “We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best.”

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake has been performing on the tour with J. Cole and Lil Durk for weeks now. While he previously told fans he'd be taking a break from working on new music, he changed his tune during a concert in St. Louis, earlier this week. “You know, I said I was taking a break and all that sh*t, but I’m right back on the road again,” he told the crowd. “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all — I really do love you. You never know. I might get bored and start making some new music on the road, see where it goes in the next little while.” Check out his interaction in Pittsburgh below.

Drake will be traveling on the tour through April 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on the It’s All a Blur — Big as the What? Tour on HotNewHipHop.

