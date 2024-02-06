Lil Durk Will Hit The Road With Drake & J. Cole On "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour"

Lil Durk had reason to celebrate this past weekend after nabbing his first-ever GRAMMY Award. The Chicago, Illinois MC has been in the game for many years at this point. But, he was not able to nab that iconic trophy; until Sunday, February 4. Durk got to walk up onstage and thank the fans and everyone involved for winning Best Melodic Rap Performance. "All My Life" featuring J. Cole beat out some stiff competition.

The other nominees were Burna Boy and 21 Savage's "Sittin' on Top of the World," Doja Cat's "Attention," Drake and 21 Savage for "Spin Bout U,"

and SZA with "Low." On top of the recognition, Durk has also been doing his thing in 2024. He laid down a great verse on 21's new album american dream on the track "dangerous" with Metro Boomin. Now, Lil Durk will be hitting the road in the coming days.

Lil Durk Is Earning His Flowers

According to AllHipHop and Drake's Instagram, he will be giving fans the "most T’d show of your life." Drake and J. Cole are currently on their It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour. It got going in Denver back in late January and Durk will be making appearances very soon. Outside of this announcement from The Boy, we do not know the fine details. There are some shows where Cole is not there, so Durk could be the fill-in. But, it would be cool if he shows up for every show.

What are your thoughts on Lil Durk joining Drake and J. Cole on the It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour? Do you think he will fill in for Cole is not going to be there? Or will he be at every show in the second leg? What songs would you want Durk to perform? Did he deserve the GRAMMY win for Best Melodic Rap Performance?

