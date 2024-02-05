Beyonce And Blue Ivy Go Viral For Sharing A Glance After Dua Lipa's Dancing

Last nights Grammy's were full of memorable moments, many of them controversial. Before the ceremony even began Killer Mike had already swept the rap categories and then been subsequently arrested for a backstage incident. The Grammys twitter account incorrectly tweeted about Nicki Minaj winning her first Grammy ever. Victoria Monet also topped off her breakout 2023 with a Best R&B Album win and eventually took home Best New Artist later that night.

The actual ceremony itself was kicked off by an opening performance from pop-star Dua Lipa. She debuted a brand new song in tandem with her hit single "Houdini." But it wasn't her only moment of the night that has fans talking. Later in the evening Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy had a now viral reaction to seeing Dua get down during another performance. The clip as shared by somebody recording from their TV who can't contain their laughter as Blue Ivy glances back at Bey, who has to cover her face. The video has racked up over 2 million views on Twitter since it was posted last night. Check out the viral clip and some of the hilarious reactions to it below.

Read More: Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" Turns 10

Beyonce And Blue Ivy's Viral Moment

Beyonce is no stranger to the Grammys. She's been nominated an astonishing 88 times and her 32 wins remains the most of any artist. After picking up four new wins last year she wasn't nominated for anything in 2024. Rumor's circulated in the lead-up to the show that Bey might be performing. She was allegedly being tapped for a Tina Turner tribute, but it never materialized.

She was instead there to support her husband Jay-Z. He was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award last night and made for one of the most talked about moments of the night in his acceptance speech. He criticized the Grammys for their slow embrace of rap music and the fact that Beyonce has never won an Album Of The Year award. What do you think of Beyonce and Blue Ivy's viral glance after watching Dua Lipa dance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce's Shocking Vegas Residency Budget Unveiled

[Via]