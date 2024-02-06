Drake Has Fans Shocked Over The Size Of His Private Parts After Alleged Video Of Him Sexting Leaks Online

Drake is someone who is constantly in the limelight. Overall, there is a very good reason for this as he is the best-selling rapper in the world. Moreover, he is constantly going on tours and dropping new albums. He makes himself visible to the public and his fans will eat that up. When you are someone on his level, it is next to impossible to escape the fame. Even his most private moments can become a trending topic on Twitter. Unfortunately, it appears as though that has happened this morning.

If you hopped on Twitter this morning, you may have noticed Drake trending. Upon clicking on his name, you were met with all sorts of stunned reactions to the size of Drake's private parts. Well, this is because an alleged video of the artist has leaked online. In the video, a man who looks like Drake can be seen...actually never mind. We can't describe that in detail, nor do we want to. Just know that the video is graphic and it is probably not something that the megastar would want out there in the world.

Drake Hit With Unfortunate Leak

In the tweets below, you can see all of the stunned reactions to the clip. Mostly, people cannot believe that a video like this would make its way to Twitter in such a brazen fashion. There is no source on where this came from, and we may never actually know. However, whomever leaked this had to have either received the video from Drizzy directly, or was sent it by a friend. No matter what, it is a pretty stunning invasion of privacy, and only time will tell whether or not Drake responds.

Fans React

