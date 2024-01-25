Lil Durk Responds To Kanye West, Announces New Album

Earlier today, Kanye West took to Instagram to try and get Lil Durk's attention. Apparently, the only way he can get in touch with the rapper is through Instagram, and he isn't responding. "Tell Durk activate his Instagram its time to drop" Kanye said in a post to his own Instagram story. The message excited fans right away as they anticipated new music from the pair could be on the way. Last year Durk appeared on "Vultures," the lead single to Kanye's upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

But what Lil Durk responded with likely exceeded the expectations of even the most optimistic fans. "Love songs 4 the streets 3 done…….. ima be on asap," Durk said in a tweet responding to Kanye's request. His Love Songs 4 The Streets series dates back to 2017. The most recent edition of the mixtape release dropped back in 2019 and there hasn't been much news on the series since then. But with his announcement, many fans are anticipating that a part 3 could be on the way soon with potential production from Kanye West. Though Durk doesn't provide any official release timeline the fact that he confirmed the album was done has fans hyped. Check out the tweet Durk made below.

Lil Durk Announces New Album

The news of an upcoming album from Lil Durk is more evidence that Kanye West has been busy recently. After he announced a new album called Vultures last year it's been repeatedly delayed following an early version leaking online. Earlier this week he broke a long silence on the album's status and gave fans an update.

West announced that Vultures was now being released in three separate volumes. The first volume is due out in February with the next two following in March and April respectively. What do you think of Lil Durk confirming he has a new album on the way? What role do you think Kanye West played in the project? Let us know in the comment section below.

