Kanye West Hits Lil Durk With An Urgent Message

Kanye West and Lil Durk have certainly done some good work over the years. Overall, Durk is a voice that can be heard on the album Donda which came out back in 2021. Moreover, Ye employed Durk on the track "Vultures" which is the lead single to the upcoming album of the same name. Regardless of how you may feel about Ye these days, there is no doubt that a lot of artists still rock with him. Durk is one of those people, and he could very well be found on more than just one track.

That said, at the start of the year, Durk vowed to get off of social media. It was a bit out of nowhere, but artists have been known to do this once in a while. After all, social media is one of those places can lead to darkness. People are always being critical and there are a lot of vices that may present there. Needless to say, it isn't always conducive to strong mental health. Durk understands this better than anyone and made a proactive decision. Ye, on the other hand, hopes Durk will reconsider.

Kanye West Reaches Out

While taking to Instagram, Ye simply wrote: "tell Durk activate his Instagram it's time to drop." Overall, it is hard to discern what Ye actually means here. Does he mean Durk needs to drop his own material? Or does he need Durk to activate because Ye plans on dropping something soon? Either way, Ye is excited for what is to come. He is going to be dropping three volumes of his new album, and there will be one release per month until April. Whether or not he honors that schedule, still remains to be seen.

