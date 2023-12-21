Lil Durk Says Goodbye To Instagram, Hints When He May Return

Lil Durk dropped a huge album this year with Almost Healed. Furthermore, he came through with the song "All My Life" which featured none other than J. Cole. Overall, this can all be chalked up to a huge success. He had some big songs and had the chart placements to prove it. Moreover, he spoke highly of his healing journey and how he is trying to mend the wounds from the life he has led. Needless to say, it has been a busy calendar year for Durk, and one can imagine just how tired he is.

When it comes to the life of an artist, one thing that can be truly draining is social media. There are millions of people who are dissecting your life and are trying to find things out. Overall, this can be extremely difficult to deal with. A lot of times, artists will just completely deactivate their pages as a means to get some peace of mind. Well, it seems like Durk is now the latest artist to do this. The artist no longer has his Instagram page. That said, he could be back on the platform sooner rather than later.

Lil Durk With A Message

"See y’all next year smurk back on his pain shit," Durk said on Twitter. Needless to say, it seems like he could very well end up back on social media in the New Year. Sometimes, it is good to get rid of your socials around the Holidays. This allows you to completely focus on family and all of the happy festivities that are going on. Hopefully, Durk has himself a good Holiday season and is able to come back better than ever in 2024. We're sure his fans are more than excited about the music he has on the horizon.

Let us know your thoughts on Durk's recent decision, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

