Is Lil Durk In A Gang? "Almost Healed" Artist Addresses Rumours

Like many of his contemporaries, Lil Durk's lyrics are known to sometimes make mention of gang violence and living a fast and dangerous lifestyle. Seeing as there's been a sudden influx in RICO cases being handed out by the government over the past few years, it's not surprising that the 7220 artist wants to clear his name. Still, social media users can't help but laugh at how unseriously he's going about it. To begin his week, Durk logged into Instagram to share a brief message on his Story with curious fans.

"I'm not a gang member," he candidly declared. "Ima Muslim 🤍," Durk then added, leaving more than a few users confused. "Everybody wanna be Muslim all of a sudden. Like whyyyy do y'all do that? 😂," one user asked in @theneighborhoodtalk's comment section. As you may recall, it was only a few weeks ago when Finesse2tymes shared his plans to convert to Islam. However, when backlash quickly came rolling in, the "How to Act" hitmaker quickly changed his mind.

Lil Durk Denies Gang Affiliation

"This what ni**as do when they bouta go down the road 😂😂😂😂💯," another person chimed in, seemingly hinting that Durk could be the next lyricist to land in hot water with the law. We certainly don't want to see anything bad happen to the "Laugh Now Cry Later" artist, especially not after his triumphant comeback in 2023.

Lil Durk may not want beef with authorities or gang members, but the Chicago native certainly upset a few Spotify users when it came time for the platform to release their annual Wrapped. Multiple people who aren't regular listeners of the rapper (if they stream him at all) found their top five most played songs of the year somehow all coming from Durk's Almost Healed LP. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

