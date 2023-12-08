Lil Durk Faces $12 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Rights Fraud

Chicago rapper Lil Durk finds himself entangled in a legal battle with Exceed Talent Capital. The startup claims the artist committed "fraud" by granting song rights to two different companies. The lawsuit alleges that Lil Durk's actions resulted in over $12 million in damages for the firm. The lawsuit contends that Lil Durk entered into an agreement with Alamo Records long before his association with Exceed. Implying that the assertions and guarantees made in the contract with Exceed were deliberately false when they were initially presented by the defendants.

Furthermore, Exceed says that it paid Lil Durk for the exclusive rights to transform his track "Bedtime" into a fractional investment opportunity. However, the startup claimed to be blindsided when it discovered that the rapper had an exclusive deal with Alamo Records. The lawsuit contends that despite contractual assurances from Durk regarding his rights to the recording, it was revealed that he had already assigned those exact rights to a third party. The fintech startup found out of the discrepancy when Alamo Records issued a cease-and-desist letter to Exceed Talent Capital in May. The label informed them that Durk was under an exclusive recording agreement. Emphasizing that he had no authority to sell his recording royalties to any other entity.

Lil Durk Being Sued

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Lil Durk performs during Morehouse & Spelman College Homecoming 2023 at Morehouse College on October 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Faced with this legal hurdle, Exceed demanded that Lil Durk find the situation or refund the $450,000 already paid. However, according to the lawsuit, the rapper allegedly ignored these pleas. The fallout from this legal affair proved costly for Exceed Talent Capital. The lawsuit claims that the startup had to cancel the sale after already investing "significant time, effort, and financial resources." They also had to go through the trouble of securing approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The damages are estimated to exceed a staggering $12 million, leaving Exceed in a precarious position.

Ironically, Lil Durk has enjoyed success on the charts. Reaching No. 2 on the Hot 100 earlier this year with "All My Life." However, his alleged behind-the-scenes maneuvers have sparked legal turmoil. Moreover, the alleged fraudulent actions surrounding the song rights of "Bedtime" have jeopardized Exceed Talent Capital's financial standing. But, it also raised questions about the transparency and contractual obligations within the music business. The fallout from this lawsuit could have lasting implications for both the artist and the broader landscape of artist-fintech relationships.

