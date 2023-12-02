Spotify Wrapped: Lil Durk Angers User By Taking Over Her Round-Up Despite Not Streaming Him

Lil Durk's distinct sound isn't for everyone, but those who love the Chicago native consistently go hard for him. Unfortunately, amid Spotify Wrapped season, the 7220 artist is facing accusations of using streaming farms to boost his numbers after an angry content creator revealed that he completely took over her annual round-up despite her never personally listening to his music from her account. "I am literally so mad right now," the young woman ranted while sitting in her car.

"Whoever hacked into my Spotify account and listened to Lil Durk for 21,000 f**king hours this year, I hope you rot," she continued, moving closer to the camera as her rage builds. "You have ruined my entire life!" According to her story, she woke up earlier this week eager to reflect on her year in music but was sadly disappointed when the results didn't match her expectations. "All I listen to is like, Noah Kahn, and like, Taylor Swift, Just some cute granola stuff with a little bit of SZA sprinkled in there," the OP explained her usual taste.

Read More: Kanye West Is Attempting To Buy Out Lil Durk's Label Contract: Details

Lil Durk Comes Through with a Christmas Surprise

Through tears, she continues, "I wake up this morning to all my top songs, and my only artist being Lil f**king Durk!" At the top of the list is "All My Life" featuring J. Cole, followed by more new titles from the 31-year-old's Almost Healed album. "I thought I logged into the wrong account like I don't know. This is not me!" Now that the clip is circulating on social media, others are sharing their similar experiences after allegedly having "some dude in Ukraine" taking over their profile.

Lil Durk may have made several non-consensual appearances on the playlists of Spotify users in 2023, but he still couldn't top the numbers done by Drake. Thanks to the release of his For All The Dogs album, not to mention his It's All A Blur Tour, the 6ix God racked up over 11 billion streams on the streaming platform alone. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Drake's Streams Reach Over 11 Billion On Spotify This Year

[Via]