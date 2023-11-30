Drake's Music Was Streamed More Than 11 Billion Times On Spotify This Year

It's Spotify wrapped season, which means hundreds of thousands of fans are sharing the music they listened to the most this year. Included in the 2023 wrapped are normal features like the top songs are artists of a particular year alongside more novel data. This year's wrapped includes a portion that explains what city your music taste is most closely aligned with. It also features personalized messages from dozens of artists for the fans who listened to their music the most.

But that's only part of Spotify Wrapped. Artists themselves also get their own Wrapped which reveals stats about how fans listened to their music. As far as rappers go, it's hard to find anybody with higher totals than Drake. He turned in an incredible 11.5 billion streams across all of his credits this year which towers above nearly all of his contemporaries. It also revealed that 195.3 million different listeners played his music this year in 184 different countries. Finally, it shared that fans spent 631.1 million hours listening to Drake's music this year alone. Check out the full stats below.

Drake's Spotify Wrapped Numbers

Many of Drake's massive numbers come from his album For All The Dogs which dropped earlier this year. The feature-packed album spawned a number of top 10 hits. Among its biggest songs are "Slime You Out" with SZA, "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole, "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red, and "IDGAF" with Yeat. Earlier this month, Drizzy added six new tracks to the album via his Scary Hours 3 deluxe edition.

On the back of that release, the album returned for yet another week at the top spot on the Billboard 200. Drake was among the most streamed albums on the entire Spotify platform this year, though Taylor Swift ultimately led the way as the most streamed artist globally. Drizzy is currently number three in the world on Spotify behind only Swift and The Weeknd. What do you think of the streaming numbers Drake achieved on Spotify this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

