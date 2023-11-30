Drake's Music Was Streamed More Than 11 Billion Times On Spotify This Year

Drake usurpingly had extremely high streaming numbers this year.

BYLavender Alexandria
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors

It's Spotify wrapped season, which means hundreds of thousands of fans are sharing the music they listened to the most this year. Included in the 2023 wrapped are normal features like the top songs are artists of a particular year alongside more novel data. This year's wrapped includes a portion that explains what city your music taste is most closely aligned with. It also features personalized messages from dozens of artists for the fans who listened to their music the most.

But that's only part of Spotify Wrapped. Artists themselves also get their own Wrapped which reveals stats about how fans listened to their music. As far as rappers go, it's hard to find anybody with higher totals than Drake. He turned in an incredible 11.5 billion streams across all of his credits this year which towers above nearly all of his contemporaries. It also revealed that 195.3 million different listeners played his music this year in 184 different countries. Finally, it shared that fans spent 631.1 million hours listening to Drake's music this year alone. Check out the full stats below.

Read More: Joe Budden Unamused By Drake's Latest Announcement

Drake's Spotify Wrapped Numbers

Many of Drake's massive numbers come from his album For All The Dogs which dropped earlier this year. The feature-packed album spawned a number of top 10 hits. Among its biggest songs are "Slime You Out" with SZA, "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole, "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red, and "IDGAF" with Yeat. Earlier this month, Drizzy added six new tracks to the album via his Scary Hours 3 deluxe edition.

On the back of that release, the album returned for yet another week at the top spot on the Billboard 200. Drake was among the most streamed albums on the entire Spotify platform this year, though Taylor Swift ultimately led the way as the most streamed artist globally. Drizzy is currently number three in the world on Spotify behind only Swift and The Weeknd. What do you think of the streaming numbers Drake achieved on Spotify this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.