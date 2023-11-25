Lil Durk Snitched On King Von, Charleston White Claims

Charleston White has claimed that Lil Durk snitched on King Von to "beat a case". "Von was killed for beating on a n-gga smaller than him. We not shaming Durk? Durk snitched on Von to beat a case! My n-gga. We not shaming Durk? He snitched on Von, my n-gga," White argued. In response, someone on screen replies "that's the word on the street". While these are years-old rumors, White must also be taken with a grain of salt due to his notoriety and penchant for drama.

The rumors that Durk snitched on Von have persisted for years, ever since Durk seemed to get off the same charges as Von for a 2019 arrest. However, documents related to the case were released earlier in the year. Those materials showed that Durk refused to cooperate with police and said nothing other than to ask for his lawyer. Despite this, the rumors have still persisted and people still believe that Durk's actions may have led to Von's eventual death.

Read More: Asian Doll Reflects On 3 Years Since King Von’s Death: “You Still DA HOTTEST"

Lul Tim Has King Von Charges Dropped

It's been a busy year in regard to the now three-year-old death of Von. Back in August, it was reported that Lul Tim would no longer face trial for the murder of Von. The Quando Rondo affiliate had been out on bail since 2021 but was still preparing to face trial over Von's 2020 death. Reportedly, prosecutors now view Von's death as being the result of self-defense. This comes as a result of evidence appearing to show Von assaulting Rondo prior to this death.

The charges against Tim have also proven to be socially controversial. There are many who view Tim as a hero for reportedly killing Von. Of course, some have gone as far as to label Von as a "serial killer", with one notorious YouTube documentary attributing as many as 10 murders to the Chicago rapper. But with Tim's charges now dropped, it appears to have brought the saga of King Von's death to an end.

Read More: Adin Ross calls King Von "a great rapper" while arguing with Charleston White

[via]