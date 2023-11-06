Asian Doll Reflects On 3 Years Since King Von’s Death: “You Still DA HOTTEST”

Asian Doll reflected on the three-year anniversary of King Von's death on Instagram, Monday, while paying tribute to the late rapper. In the post, she shared several pictures and videos of Von and herself from prior to his death.

She captioned the pictures: “3yrs Today We Lost You [heart broken emoji]. Everyday We Celebrate You. Forever In Our Hearts. I Saw You Turn A 'Attempt' Into Millions On House Arrest [heart emoji], I Watch You Buy Yo Mama A House With Yo 1st Million. I Helped You Open Yo 1st Gold Record While Laying In Bed. They Can’t Tweak With You Dead Or Alive You Still DA HOTTEST.”

Read More: Asian Doll Responds To Fan Who Claims King Von Was A Killer

Asian Doll & King Von In Concert

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 11: King Von and Asian Doll perform during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in response to the post. “Everyone talking about what she did after he died but nobody experienced the pain she felt everybody deal with shit differently judge yall moms," one user commented. Another wrote: “People talking about her only fans what do that have to do with her remembering the man who she loved and he loved her back?. Von was a demon so do y'all really believe he turning flips in his grave about an only fans get real. Asian don't stop keeping him memory alive.” Check out Asian Doll's full post below.

Asian Doll Reflects On The Death Of King Von

King Von was shot and killed at the age of 26 in November 2020 after an altercation with Quando Rondo's crew outside of the Monaco hookah lounge in Atlanta, Georgia. Police identified Timothy Leeks as a suspect in the shooting. Two years after Von's death, YouTuber Trap Lore Ross released a video attempting to implicate him in various homicides and alleged crimes related to the Chicago gang scene; however, he eventually took it down.

Read More: Asian Doll Can’t Stand People Referencing King Von In Interviews

[Via]