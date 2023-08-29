Asian Doll’s OnlyFans Called “So Weak” By Quality Control Artist Ed Dolo

Creating content on OnlyFans has become a viable side hustle for many people, whether the things they share with subscribers are NSFW, or more wholesome in nature. It’s no secret that some people sell full-on sex tapes and nude imagery of themselves, whereas others only tease their curvaceous bodies for the camera without actually revealing any of their most intimate parts. Blueface has admitted to making some serious money by falling into the latter category and doesn’t seem to be facing any backlash. Asian Doll, however, is currently being criticized for not showing enough of her famous figure on the profile she recently launched.

Quality Control artist Ed Dolo is the one who put the Let’s Do A Drill rap diva on blast via his Instagram Story, sharing a look at the conversation unfolding in her DMs. “Lmk which one’s [your favourite] 😘,” Doll wrote to her fellow artist after he paid his subscription fee. “I hate all of ’em, you scamming 👎🏾,” Ed clapped back. “Send my $20 back,” he further demanded.”

Is Asian Doll’s OnlyFans Worth It?

While some people would be offended, Asian made it known that she doesn’t play that. “I ain’t got no time for [that] s**t boo. HMU when [you] finally got the money to spoil dis pu**y 😘,” she responded, keeping her eye on the bag. Interestingly, Dolo couldn’t help but let her know that his “money [is] good” when encouraging her to pull up. Still, he shared the conversation on his Story and wrote “🤣🤣🤣👎🏾 S**t so weak, omm 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Ed Dolo may not be a fan of what Asian Doll is offering on her OnlyFans, but even just the rap diva’s teaser post was enough to catch Adam22’s attention. The No Jumper host left a flirtatious comment on her Instagram last week, suggesting that they collaborate on some NSFW content together. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

