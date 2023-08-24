Asian Doll Claims $100K In OnlyFans Earnings After First Day Online

Asian Doll apparently liked being on OnlyFans so much on her first day, she vowed to never leave the platform. Moreover, she claimed on social media that within her account’s first 24 hours on the adult content-oriented site, she made $100,000. “100k in a day [100 emoji] I’m never leaving only fans,” the Dallas native wrote on Twitter after her account seemingly took off. However, it looks like she really had to crunch some numbers, because she corrected an earlier statement about her content earnings. Previously, the 26-year-old tweeted out that OnlyFans paid her $500K, but deleted it shortly after.

Furthermore, we’re sure that she will probably continue to see a significant revenue stream from OnlyFans. In fact, the 1017 signee weaved into another trending saga on the Internet these days, albeit a slightly died-down one: the saga of Adam22. The No Jumper host hopped into her promo for her OF page asking to be a special guest. “Let me get a feature [heart eyes emoji],” he wrote under Asian Doll’s Instagram post promoting the account, and given his openness on the intimate end, it’s not a shocking proclamation.

Read More: Asian Doll Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Asian Doll Celebrates Big First Day On OnlyFans

“Lmaoooo, OnlyFans gave me $500,000 just to sign up,” the rapper had tweeted before deleting the post. “Not to mention, I’m literally signed to a billionaire. Stop watching my pockets. They so full [I don’t] even gotta do shows no more. That was the goal.” Even though Asian Doll got her fair share of criticism for this move, money is money, and it’s entirely up to her to choose how to earn it. Still, hopefully this doesn’t mean that her career as an MC reaches a standstill.

Unfortunately, this isn’t even the most dogged-on part of her social media presence, as she’s had to face a lot of misinformation and gossip around her late on-and-off-again partner, King Von. Recently, Da Brat reacted to authorities dropping charges against his alleged killer, Lul Tim. “Because the police said Tim ain’t kill him, the police did,” she wrote on social media. For more news and the latest updates on Asian Doll, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Asian Doll Claps Back At Haters Commenting On Summer Walker’s Body