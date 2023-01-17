Whenever Blueface’s name makes it into the headlines, you can almost guarantee chaos will follow. For the most part, the 25-year-old is somewhat popular for his rap career. However, he’s known very well for his toxic relationship with Chrisean Rock and other questionable antics.

Aside from the money he brings in from royalties, hosting gigs, performing, and his Crazy In Love reality series, the California native has another significant source of income as well – OnlyFans.

Signing up for the paid content site has become increasingly popular as of late. While some of them are brave enough to bare it all for the camera (at a cost, of course), others have found ways to bring in the big bucks without having to take all their clothes off.

According to a recent Instagram Story, Blueface is one of the latter. To kick off the week, he flexed a screenshot of his monthly earnings, seemingly inspiring followers to get their own bread up. “If you can find a way on OnlyFans without showing your private parts I highly recommend,” he wrote.

“Crazy work, good salary,” the “Thotiana” artist shared. The accompanying photo reveals how much he made from July 2022 to this month so far. His lowest month came in September with over $22.5K, and the highest was in December which brought in nearly $69K.

In January to date, Blue’s OF earnings are earning $31K, and the month is hardly more than half over. Since launching his page, the father of two’s gross income is $798,800.26.

Blueface is seen on June 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Of course, the numbers are impressive. Still, they’ve got nothing on what Iggy Azalea allegedly made in just one day after launching her pay-per-view channel. Reports say that the Australian-born star’s subscribers have already paid upwards of $300K for a look at her exclusive content.

It remains unclear if she plans to show the world more X-rated thirst traps on OnlyFans, or if her usual salacious twerking content is enough to satisfy their needs. Read more about the rap diva’s new account here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

