The Zeus network scored a huge payday with their Crazy in Love series, but not everyone is happy about Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s behavior. The volatile couple regularly trends on social media due to their public arguments that often turn explosive. Several videos of the pair engaging in physical altercations have circulated from one platform to the next. Now, the world is seeing this play out on their reality television series.

Most recently, in an episode, Rock was seen giving Blueface aid after she reportedly threw a glass at the back of his head. In the clip, Blueface looked stunned and stayed silent as his girlfriend treated his wounds.

chrisean hit blueface in the head with a bottle and this mans heads is bleeding and he might have a serious concussion and her bright idea is to get a vacuum to suck out the broken glass out of his head🥴🥴🥴 i cannot make this up. #crazyinlove pic.twitter.com/TjzLKciwkL — kenny jones (@relientkenny) January 9, 2023

Popular blogs have shared Crazy in Love as Zeus amasses more viewers by the hour, but in mentions and comment sections, the pushback is palpable. For months, critics have called out the couple for their often hostile behavior toward one another. Still, the pair haven’t separated and continue to play out their domestic affairs for a profit.

The latest episodes of the series have caused even more of an uproar. Blueface and Rock are seen confronting one another’s families, and things quickly turn violent in both instances.

Blueface and Chrisean are domestic violence influencers. — Rod (@rodimusprime) January 9, 2023

During a recent interview with Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Rock was asked about her relationship being labeled as “toxic.” She seemingly dismissed the claim.

“I don’t have a dead-end situation. It’s not one time I can’t bring God into a situation,” she said. “I can pray with this n*gga, I can make money with this n*gga, I can travel with this n*gga, I really feel like that’s longevity.”

Some have accused Zeus of capitalizing on domestic violence and glorifying it as a normal part of relationships. The network hasn’t answered the ongoing claims.

Check out a few reactions below.

Blueface and Chrisean abusive relationship shouldn’t be media entertainment. It’s sad honestly — Chris. (@chefmade_92) January 10, 2023

next week chrisean & blueface are gonna “try” couples therapy and chrisean gotta be the first person i’ve seen to bring alcohol to a therapy session 💀 literally explains everything right there🫠 #crazyinlove pic.twitter.com/UXzVATDPiy — kenny jones (@relientkenny) January 16, 2023

This photo of Blueface and Chrisean is giving modern day Ike and Tina pic.twitter.com/U2Ma6qEumz — DeMarko (@freakymarko) January 10, 2023

Imma just say this… Zeus is literally promoting domestic violence, and trauma in the black community on live tv for money. If they had actually fucking cared they would ban Chrisean and Blueface show. They are both UNHEALTHY for each other. Like that shit is sad to watch. — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) January 9, 2023

Their relationship is the most dysfunctional, deadly, co dependent match I have ever seen. Blueface seems like he knows this relationship is toxic but can’t leave. Chrisean seems like she is clueless that the relationship is no good. 🤦🏽‍♀️ #CrazyInLove — Stormyonetoyou (@allhalenaw) January 11, 2023

I dont like how twitter romanticizes this whole Chrisean Blueface fiasco. Thats domestic violence and its not funny — 𝓜𝓻. 𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝔂𝓸𝓾 (@MyFootInYoAzz) January 11, 2023

I honestly hate Chrisean and Blueface unstable, toxic ass relationship && their entire families on both side are UNSTABLE. Zeus why do you wanna promote a domestic violence relationship on national tv? It’s all fun and games until somebody end up DEAD with y’all dumb asses. — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) January 16, 2023

And yet Zeus think this shìt is cute. Ain’t shìt cute about Chrisean and Blueface dumbass relationship. pic.twitter.com/QzuPFo8U9i — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) January 9, 2023

I’ll say it AGAIN Chrisean and Blueface need to leave each other alone. They be taking shìt TOO damn far. Next time it won’t be a punch or a bottle to the head. Somebody is going to really hurt someone. Smfh but okay ZEUS. pic.twitter.com/lIdRelq6mU — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) January 11, 2023

