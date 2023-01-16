After years of posting twerking content online for free, Iggy Azalea has finally taken the advice of some of her fans by joining OnlyFans. The Australian recording artist shared the big news last week. It came along with a spicy video setting the tone for what’s to come.

“SURPRISE! I’m dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell,'” she wrote to her 16.9M Instagram followers. “There’s photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first-look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account.”

Rapper Iggy Azalea performs at PNC Music Pavilion on October 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

In the accompanying visual, Azalea films herself in bed while wearing lingerie. Her flirtatious gaze meets the camera on more than one occasion. At one point, she encourages a young male viewer to chat with her while she’s live. “YOU’RE HOTTER THAN HELL,” he quickly writes back.

The days since have seen the “Fancy” hitmaker sharing more sultry snapshots on IG in hopes of directing people to her OF. From the sounds of things, the promotion is working. DJ Akademiks is claiming that the rapper made upwards of $305K on the content-selling website in just 24 hours.

While some users on the platform charge just a few dollars, Azalea is asking for $25 per month. Of course, she’s amassed no shortage of fans for various reasons throughout her career. It definitely wouldn’t be surprising to see them pay up in exchange for exclusive content.

The mother of one has neither confirmed nor denied the latest rumours herself. However, she has been sharing more teasers on IG. On Sunday (January 15), she dropped off a polaroid that sees her posing in a green string bikini.

Azalea’s curvaceous hips and chest are on full display in the photo. “I heard you were looking for me…” she wrote in the caption, earning nearly 600K likes since it was posted yesterday.

While she’s clearly making money moves on OF, that’s not the only major flex Iggy has under her belt as of late. In late 2022, she sold her portion of her music catalogue in an astounding eight-figure deal.

Read more about that here, and let us know if you plan to subscribe to the rap diva’s new account in the comments.

