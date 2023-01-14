The weekend is upon us once again, which means it’s time for another episode of Crazy In Love. Whether you love Blueface and Chrisean Rock, or love to hate on them, the couple’s on-screen antics have been bringing undeniable entertainment to audiences all around the nation.

Last week, we heard the two get into a lover’s quarrel. The 25-year-old was insisting upon calling his partner by a derogatory name that upset her. “You call me a bitch all the time, bro,” the reality starlet whines to her man in front of the camera. In the previous episode, he clapped back, “Okay, and you are one. I’ll call you a bitch right now! ‘Cuz that’s what you are.”

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

In the same show, fans saw an appearance from Wack 100. He was quick to label Chrisean as a “distraction” for Blueface. In the time since, DJ Akademiks has also spoken out in agreeance – particularly after the 22-year-old admitted to hitting the rapper in the head with a glass cup earlier this month.

On this week’s edition of Crazy In Love, it looks like we may get a break from the couple’s incessant bickering. Instead, the latest previews show the “Thotiana” artist preparing his other half to see his family. He even gets brutally honest with his mother in one of the circulating clips.

“I don’t know why you think that you’re special,” Blueface tells Karlissa Saffold in a video posted to @theneighborhoodtalk. Sensing her immediate disappointment, he back tracks, saying, “You very special, don’t get it twisted. You my mom and everything.”

The family matriarch comes back at him with, “You just said you have no remorse, like I’m leaving here with that!” In response, he drops a bomb, telling the woman who raised him that he feels as though he’s “more mature than her.”

“Love you, mother, but you just not my type of woman I guess,” Blueface concludes. “Not my type of lady.”

The same clip then cuts to a conversation between Chrisean and her man’s sister, who were able to remain composed during their chat. When the rest of the family joined in though, things became physical.

See this weekend’s preview for yourself below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

