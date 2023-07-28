Asian Doll Can’t Stand People Referencing King Von In Interviews

Everywhere Asian Doll looks, there are people speaking on King Von in interviews that have no idea what they’re talking about. As her mourning process continues for her fallen on-and-off-again partner, she’s tired of seeing people tell stories about him as if they really knew what was going on. Moreover, the rapper took to Twitter to voice her frustrations, especially when it comes to people talking about open criminal cases. Of course, there’s unfortunately a lot of different people that Doll could be taking aim at here, whether it’s interviewers or interviewees. Regardless, her message rings true, especially within an already exploitative music industry that doesn’t account for extracurricular clout-chasing.

“N***as doing all these interviews about King Von look goofy asl,” Asian Doll expressed with disdain on the social media platform. “Speaking on open cases & telling stories he never told is top of the line snitch s**t. He ain’t condone s**t he’ll cut a mf off for [100 emoji]. Y’all n***as forever b***hes to me & never stood on business. I hate n***as who don’t stand on business allot lil boy. S**t dead we like grown men that get s**t done over here [100 emoji].”

Asian Doll Wants People To Stop Speaking On King Von Without Knowledge

However, that doesn’t mean that everyone putting King Von’s name in their mouth is acting in bad faith. For example, Asian Doll thanked Lil Durk for standing up for her amid accusations that she had something to do with his passing. “Appreciate you Durk for clearing my name,” she wrote to the Chicago MC while quote-tweeting a video of him saying she had no part in it. “I been waiting on this for a lil min & it mean a lot coming from you. Ion really care about wat nobody think but this was much needed [100 emoji] thank you a lot.”

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old defended Von’s legacy in other ways, as well. Recently, she blasted a controversial documentary on his criminal past as a false and antagonistic perspective on the rapper. With his new posthumous album out now, we’ll see how his close and loved ones keep doing right by his name. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Asian Doll and King Von.

