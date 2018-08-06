muslim
- LifeIs Lil Durk In A Gang? "Almost Healed" Artist Addresses RumoursLil Durk is doing what he can to ensure he doesn't suffer the same fate as his good friend Young Thug.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSZA Details Why She Was "Scared" To Wear Her Hijab After 9/11The R&B singer recalled being in elementary or middle school at the time while facing Islamaphobia.By Erika Marie
- AnticsRoyce Da 5'9" Praises Rihanna For Her Apology, Disses VladTVRoyce Da 5'9" gives Rihanna major props after apologizing to the Muslim community for offending them with a song played during her Savage X Fenty show.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRihanna Apologizes After Muslim Fan BacklashRihanna has responded to recent controversy surrounding one of the songs she played during her "Savage X Fenty" fashion show.By Rose Lilah
- AnticsRihanna "Canceled" By Muslim Fans For Song Played During Savage X Fenty ShowRihanna's use of a song during the Savage X Fenty fashion show is landing her in hot water with some of her Muslim fans accusing her of cultural appropriation.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMarvel Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani As "Ms. Marvel" In Disney+ SeriesThis will be the teen's first major role as she takes on the character of Kamala Khan, Marvel's first Muslim character with her own book.By Erika Marie
- GramKevin Gates Addresses Muslim Men Being Allowed To Have Multiple WivesAn IG user told Gates that "real men don't cheat" so he responded with a few facts about his religion.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDelta Fined US $50,000 For Discriminating Against Muslim PassengersThe incidents occurred in 2016. By Noah C
- ProfilesHoodrich Pablo Juan Talks Growing Up Muslim, Gucci Mane's Wisdom, & Nipsey Hussle In "On The Come Up"Hoodrich Pablo Juan lauds the angular vision he took on "BLO The Movie," and his unique partnership with Young Thug in "On The Come Up."By Devin Ch
- SocietyCorner Store Owners In NYC Boycott New York Post Following Ilhan Omar AttacksMuslim store owners are boycotting the New York Post.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentJess Hilarious Apologizes Over Comments: "I'm Sorry To All Muslims...I Am Not Racist"The comedian was accused of racism following her comments about Sikh men.By Erika Marie
- SocietyNew Petition Claims Nike Air Max Logo Is Offensive To MuslimsThe new Nike Air Max logo is catching heat.By Milca P.
- SportsConor McGregor's Teammate Called Khabib "F***ing Muslim Rat," Prompting MeleeKhabib wasn't having it. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentApple, Spotify, Facebook, & YouTube Delete Far-Right Reporter Alex Jones' PodcastsBye Bye Alex Jones. By Karlton Jahmal