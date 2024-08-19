Lil Durk Argues Gang Life Is Incompatible With His Muslim Faith

Lil Durk says he only wants to be known as a father and a Muslim.

Lil Durk argued you can't be both gang-affiliated and Muslim while speaking on his faith in a statement on Instagram, over the weekend. The topic began with him sharing a selfie on Instagram with the caption: “Don’t label me nothing outside of A MAN A FATHER and A 1000% Muslim.” As fans questioned his intent with the statement, Durk took to his Instagram Story to elaborate.

“I don’t gabgbang I’m a Muslim,” he wrote. “Basically what I was saying on my post in so many words you can’t do both ima be the one who say it. So if you follow me as a brother a friend a icon follow me to my new chapter of life. When I make music I rap what I seen and been through not telling you to go do it HUGE difference the music won’t change but my life goals will.”

Lil Durk Performs During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 01: Lil Durk performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 01, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Durk has spoken about his growth in recent years. Back in June, he discussed his past drug use and revealed he checked into rehab in a video shared by TMZ. “It was tough at first, but it ain’t that tough ’cause I really knew what I wanted. I knew what was holding me back,” Durk explained at the time. “I wanted better. I want to be a better man, a better father, a better leader. My main goal is peace, being with the family and staying out of bullsh*t. I just see myself staying on the right track and trying to change a lot of lives.”

Lil Durk Speaks Out On Instagram