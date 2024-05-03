Lil Durk Faces Criticism For Embracing His Religious Values With A New Chain

Last year, Lil Durk became one of the newest rap artists to embrace Islam, He publicly embraced the religion sharing his journey through social media. It's a surprisingly common feat among rappers with Durk following in the footsteps of numerous other genre figures who made similar conversions. He's continuing to publicly embrace his faith though his most recent move is one that left many questioning how deep that faith actually lies.

Pictures of a new chain Lil Durk copped made the rounds earlier this week. It's a massive star of Islam chain that sports impressive detail in its craftsmanship. But fan criticisms weren't with the quality of the chain itself, but the fact that Durk got it in the first place. Many rushed to the comments to point out that his music and many of his actions don't align with the teachings of Islam at all. "In Islam men wearing chains is haram 😭" one of the top comments on the post reads. "everything he did and does is against religion lmao💀" another comment agrees. Check out the post and the fan reactions to it below.

Lil Durk's Islam Chain Sparks Controversy

Recently fans have been discussing Lil Durk and India Royale. The pair have been one of the definitive couples in rap for years now but last month there were rumors of a rocky passage. That came when both of them made some tweets that led fans to believe they might be talking about each other. The developments never really went anywhere and it wasn't much later that Durk was serenading India with some R&B jams. The couple never went public with whatever was wrong in the first place but they seem to have righted the ship in the weeks since.

What do you think of Lil Durk buying a new chain in the shape of the star of Islam? Do you think he's serious about his religious beliefs despite seemingly going against the teachings often? Let us know in the comment section below.

