Lil Durk And India Royale's Social Media Posts Have Fans Thinking They're Feuding

Lil Durk and Indie Royale have established themselves as one of the most recognizable couples in the world of hip-hop. They've participated in some iconic moments during their time as a couple including Durk proposing during a Chicago concert back in 2021 and presenting an elaborate Valentine's day presentation to her earlier this year. But recent social media posts from both of them have fans suspecting that all may not be well for the couple.

It started with a series of tweets from India where she doesn't mention Durk directly but the implication seems clear. Her posts included messages like "Ima dog too, ion wanna change him" and "back outsideeeeee." Lil Durk responded with a tweet that reads "label me the voice only." It's attached to a video of Durk talking where he says "If you with me, you with me." Neither have given much of a hint towards what might be going on but fans are convinced the social media posts are spawning from some romantic turbulence.

Lil Durk And India Royale Seemingly Post About Each Other

Outside of his potential relationship troubles, Lil Durk has had a pretty big 2024. He won his first ever Grammy for his J. Cole collaboration "All My Life." While there he confirmed that he wants to work with Morgan Wallen again in the future and also joked that his dream collaborator was Beyonce because he'd end up at the Grammys again. The song took home the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" award over a hotly contested group of nominees including Drake, 21 Savage, SZA, Doja Cat, and Burna Boy.

Earlier this month Durk announced a new benefit concert called "Smurkchella." The show will be raising money to fight and awareness of violence in Lil Durk's native Chicago. What do you think of Lil Durk and India Royale seemingly tweeting about each other? What do you think may have happened to spark new tension in their relationship? Let us know in the comment section below.

