Lil Durk Shares Pics Of His Elaborate Valentine's Day Gesture For India Royale

Durk went all out for the special holiday.

Lavender Alexandria
Earlier this week it was Valentine's Day and couples made a variety of romantic gestures in order to show off their love. That was also the case for numerous celebrities who went public with their celebrations of the holiday. Chloe Bailey chose to focus on loving herself and shared some stunning selfies with fans. Kanye West clapped back at fans complaining about how much he posts about his wife by gifting her a bouquet of roses.

But one of the most elaborate gestures may have been what Lil Durk did for India Royale. In a new Instagram post he showed off the incredible effort he put into showing off his love on Valentine's Day. The decorations include multiple bouquets of bright red flowers, heart-shaped balloons, massive teddy bears, and of course champagne. The grand presentation would have made anybody feel appreciated on the special day of love. Check out the photos he shared of their impressive setup below.

Lil Durk's Elaborate Valentine's Day Gesture

Earlier this month, Lil Durk got some big news. He took home his first ever Grammy when his J. Cole collaboration "All My Life" won the Best Melodic Rap Performance Award. In interview afterwards he had his sights set on new music coming soon. First he teased another collaboration with country singer Morgan Wallen, who he's already worked with twice. He also revealed that his dream collaboration would be with Beyonce, since he knows it would land him back at the Grammys. Queen Bey has won more Grammys than anyone else in history.

Last month, Lil Durk announced he was working on a new album with Kanye West. While the news did excite fans, it came just a day before another highly-anticipated project was officially canceled. Durk and Metro Boomin had mentioned in the past that they were working on a collaborative effort but it seems to have never fully materialized. What do you think of Lil Durk's impressively grand Valentine's Day display for Indie Royale? Let us know in the comment section below.

