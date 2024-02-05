Lil Durk & J. Cole Win Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy For "All My Life"

Lil Durk and J. Cole took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for their collaboration, "All My Life," at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Together, they beat out fellow nominees Doja Cat (“Attention”), Burna Boy and 21 Savage (“Sittin’ on top of the World”), Drake and 21 Savage (“Spin Bout U”), and SZA (“Low”). It makes Durk's first-ever Grammy win and Cole’s second.

Fans on social media were happy with the result. Responding to the Recording Academy's announcement on Twitter, one user wrote: "Lidurk deserves it. Kudos. Hard work pay." Several others remarked that it was "well deserved."

Read More: J. Cole & Lil Durk Perform "All My Life" Live For The First Time

Lil Durk & J. Cole Perform At iHeartRadio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lil Durk and J. Cole perform onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Durk previously discussed the collaborations with Cole during an interview with The Nadeska Show, last July. He described the rapper as a "legend." “He went super crazy,” Durk said at the time. “It’s so crazy because we’d been talking for like, two years, and he’d always be like, ‘Send me a record.’ And I’m like, ‘I gotta find the right record.’ I’m glad I waited two years. In my eyes he a legend. If you have a chance to do a song with a legend, it be like, will you send them something just to send it, just to say you got one, or you gone make it stick. So that’s why I never just sent him a record. Cause I’m like, ‘I want something that’s gon’ stick.’ As soon as I did the record, he was the first person to pop in my head. Like, I got it. I believe in timing. Timing is everything.”

Lil Durk Takes Home Best Melodic Rap Performance

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Killer Mike swept his award nominations, Victoria Monét took home Best R&B Album, among other results. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Durk and J. Cole as well as the rest of the 2024 Grammy Awards on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Durk Says J. Cole Feature “Went Cr*zy” Despite Not Being Into Lyrical Rap

[Via]