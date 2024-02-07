Lil Durk Names Beyonce As His Dream Collab Following First Grammy Win

This weekend was a big one for Lil Durk. Despite a long running and very successful career in rap music he continues to reach new peaks. Last year he had one of the biggest hits of his entire career with "All My Life" alongside J. Cole. The song peaked at #2 on the Hot 100, landed on the year-end Hot 100, and has nearly 300 million streams on Spotify. And on Sunday the track earned Durk his first ever Grammy when it took home a win for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

In an interview with Billboard after the win he discussed a variety of topics. One of the questions posed to Durk was about who his dream collaborator is. Seemingly with his first Grammy win in mind, he thought of the most-awarded artist in the shows long history, Beyonce. “It’s a few, but I gotta go see Beyoncé one day. Got to. That means I’ll be back" he joked. Bey wasn't nominated for any new Grammys this year, but last year she won 4 which broke the record putting her at 32 total, the most all time. Check out the interview clip below.

Lil Durk Thinking Beyonce Collab

Earlier today, Drake and J. Cole released a big update about their joint "It's All A Blur" tour. The first leg of the tour took place last year and saw Drake alongside 21 Savage. But now in addition to J. Cole, the tours 2024 dates will also feature performances from Lil Durk.

During his Grammy interview Durk also teased another interesting possibility. He joked about doing an entire collaborative album with country singer Morgan Wallen. The pair have already collaborated twice before. First they teamed up for Wallen's song "Broadway Girls" than again for Durk's track "Stand By Me." What do you think of Lil Durk naming Beyonce as his dream collab? Do you think a crossover between the two would win him another Grammy? Let us know in the comment section below.

