Lil Durk Doubles Down On Criticism Of XXL

Earlier this week, Lil Durk took some shots at the way XXL magazine handled his new song. Over the weekend he dropped the track "Old Days" which sees him reflecting on all of the behavior he used to do but has had to move on from in order to grow. The song discusses a number of different developments in Durk's life across many years, but XXL chose to focus on just one thing when they covered the song. The publication highlighted the fact that Durk admitted to selling Percocets.

Clearly, Lil Durk thought that was an underwhelming way to recap the new song that ignored much of what was said. "This the only bar you heard???" he said in a tweet directed at the publication. That phrase is clearly becoming somewhat of a rallying cry for Durk and during a recent show he doubled down. He's currently touring alongside Drake and J. Cole in the second leg of the "It's All A Blur" tour. When they stopped in Cleveland recently Durk came prepared to make another statement. Pictures are making the round right now of him holding up red signs sporting the same phrase "That's the only bar you heard?" Check out the pictures of the new signs from his recent show below.

Lil Durk Once Again Attacks XXL

Earlier this month, Lil Durk took home his first ever Grammy. He and J. Cole teamed up for the hit song "All My Life" last year. The track went on to take home the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance. In an interview he gave during the awards he cited Beyonce as one of his dream collaborators. He hilariously declared that if he made a song with Bey he would be back at the Grammys again.

During that same interview Durk teased yet another collaboration with Morgan Wallen. He's already worked with the country superstar on two tracks. What do you think of Lil Durk once again taking aim at XXL for the way they covered his new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

