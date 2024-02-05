Lil Durk Teases Morgan Wallen Collab Album During 2024 Grammys.

Lil Durk says he wants to do a collaborative album with Morgan Wallen. He made the proclamation while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Grammys. In doing so, he suggested the two will be back together at the ceremony again next year. They previously worked together on the songs “Broadway Girls” and “Stand By Me.”

“It’s gonna be a collab album soon,” Durk said. “So that means I’ll see you again next year.” Durk also previously came to Wallen's defense in 2021 when video of the singer using a racial slur went viral.

Lil Durk Poses With Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Lil Durk, winner of the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" award for "All My Life", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Nah, he ain’t no racist,” Lil Durk said of Wallen during an interview with TMZ. “That’s my boy. Also, we had a long talk. He had his public situation. We had it behind closed doors. I vouch for him and he’s good. He ain’t canceled. I talked to him. When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t canceled.” Durk also remarked that Morgan opened his “mind to a different view of life” while speaking with the Los Angeles Times in 2023. “I went and talked to him to see what was up with [the video],” he told the outlet. “When I hung out with him, it was totally the opposite. He was nowhere near racist. That’s my dawg. I took my own risk to show the world that he isn’t that.”

Lil Durk Teams Up With Morgan Wallen

Durk included "Stand By Me" with Morgan Wallen on his 2023 album, Almost Healed. Revisit the song above and be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Durk on HotNewHipHop.

