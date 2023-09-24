Lil Durk Adorably Swarmed By Young Fans In Vegas

Lil Durk recently visited the Doolittle Community Center to share some of his wisdom with the kids.

Recently, Lil Durk paid a visit to the Doolittle Community Center in Las Vegas. The Chicago MC spoke to children about his career, providing them with some words of advice. As expected, the young fans couldn't get enough of the "All My Life" performer. In a new clip, the rapper's seen surrounded by countless kids, who serenaded him with their own rendition of the Almost Healed hit.

Lil Durk looks to be overjoyed by their overwhelming support, sporting a huge smile as he signs autographs and poses for photos. The adorable clip has certainly managed to get fans' attention. Social media users are praising the 30-year-old for taking the time to offer some of his wisdom to the kids, and continuing to use his platform to push positive change.

Kids Show Love To Durk In New Clip

This wasn't the only touching rendition of "All My Life" fans have heard as of late, however. Earlier this week, Durk was joined by his collaborator J. Cole onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where they also performed the track live together for the first time ever. Obviously, fans went wild for the moving song, and were met with equal enthusiasm from the artists onstage.

Durk's visit to the community center was far from his first charitable effort. Last month, it was reported that the rapper's nonprofit, Neighborhood Heroes, would be providing children with financial literacy classes. He also popped into one of the classes, surprising fans and taking photos. The goal of the nonprofit is to "empower and collaborate with everyday Heroes who are taking the lead to make positive change in the lives of those within under-resourced neighborhoods across the nation." What do you think of Lil Durk visiting the community center to motivate kids? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Durk.

