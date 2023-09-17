Lil Durk Shares The Love With India Royale In New Selfies

Lil Durk has dropped some new selfies with his boo, India Royale. "Dangerously in love with you," Durk wrote as a caption. The rapper shared two photos, with him smiling brightly and India posting up a little more serenely. The couple has been together since 2017, barring a brief breakup last year. Furthermore, they got engaged back in 2021. Regardless, the couple look very happy now.

The post comes a couple of days after the couple linked with Alicia Keyes and Swizz Beats. They joined the couple for Swizz's birthday earlier this week. The quartet posted up on Instagram. People were confused but supportive of the link-up. "Such a random link up but fuck it black excellence," one commentator wrote on the collab.

Lil Durk's Recent Antics

However, beyond post-ups with his famous friends, Durk has been very busy lately. Last week, he posted a new song snippet featuring Missy Elliot. However, fans didn't seem too impressed with what they heard. "Feels like im held at gunpoint being forced to dance," reads the top comment. There's a number of fans expressing similar takes that Durk's hard-hitting style sounds out of place over such a danceable beat. "How I’m suppose to get my freak on to this?" another comment reads. Despite some negative comments, there are still plenty of people vibing with it. "i like it 😭🤣🤣🤣," reads another one of the top comments.

Meanwhile, he is being sued. The lawsuit stems from Lil Durk's performance at 107.5 WGCI Summer Jam at the United Center in Chicago. During the show many in the audience falsely believed that shots had been fired, causing panic. In the rush for fans to leave the venue many, including the boy at the center of the lawsuit, were injured. The chaotic situation resulted in some scary stories for those trying to navigate the panicked crowd. The lawsuit claims that negligence and mishandling of the situation were present by the named parties.

