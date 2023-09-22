Lil Durk Links Up With Deebo Samuel, Gets His Jersey After Niners Win

Lil Durk came away from the 49ers' win over the Giants with a game-worn jersey from wideout Deebo Samuel. The Chicago rapper hit up the talented wide receiver after the game, posing for pictures on the field with Samuel before hugging it out and leaving with the jersey. Durk's partner India Royale also joined the pair for a couple of photos. The game took place at the Niners' home ground of Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Furthermore, the game served as the Niners' home opener.

Samuel had 129 yards and a touchdown on six catches as the Niners saw off the Giants 30-12. The win took the team to 3-0, their first three-game perfect start since Samuel's rookie year in 2019. Brock Purdy continued to prove that he is him for the Niners, putting up 310 passing yards and two touchdowns. As for the Giants, they fall to 1-2 as their 2022 breakout continues to look like more and more of a fluke season. Daniel Jones only managed 137 yards through the air. The Niners next face the Cardinals while the Giants take on the Seahawks next week.

Lil Durk And India Royale Post Up In Heartwarming Selfies

However, Deebo Samuel isn't the only person Durk is grabbing selfies with. The rapper recently dropped some selfies with India Royale. "Dangerously in love with you," Durk wrote as a caption. The rapper shared two photos, with him smiling brightly and India posting up a little more serenely. The couple has been together since 2017, barring a brief breakup last year. Furthermore, they got engaged back in 2021. Regardless, the couple look very happy now.

The post came a couple of days after the couple linked with Alicia Keyes and Swizz Beats. They joined the couple for Swizz's birthday earlier this week. The quartet posted up on Instagram. People were confused but supportive of the link-up. "Such a random link up but fuck it black excellence," one commentator wrote on the collab.

