SpotemGottem Snitching Allegations Caused Lil Durk To Return His $100K, Shawn Cotton Confirms

As exciting as it is to see Gunna back home after spending months behind bars awaiting his YSL RICO trial, the Atlanta native hasn't exactly been met with welcome arms. Due to the fact that he took a plea deal, a narrative of snitching began following him everywhere. It's even seemingly destroyed some of his closest relationships. Regardless of all of that drama, Young Thug's dad recently made it clear that he still has plenty of love for Gunna. According to him, the DS4Ever rapper hasn't done anything to hurt his son. Elsewhere in the world of hip-hop, SpotemGottem's snitching allegations have caused him to miss out on some big opportunities.

Earlier this year, rumours began circulating that Lil Durk called off a collaboration with the 21-year-old. At the time, the former was hearing reports that the latter worked with authorities as an informant. Spotem had already paid him $100K at the time. The 7220 artist returned it, cancelling their joint effort even after a snippet was already previewed on social media. In a recent interview, Shawn Cotton confirmed that the gossip is true. He noted that "Durk don't play" when it comes to snitches.

Lil Durk Doesn't Work with Snitches, Even Alleged Ones

As pointed out in @akademiks' comment section, Durkio has spoken candidly about why he doesn't want such energies around him in the past interviews. The "Laugh Now Cry Later" hitmaker's father is currently behind bars after being snitched on, making the topic very personal for him.

Shawn Cotton has clearly confirmed that Lil Durk isn't a fan of SpotemGottem anymore. One person whom the Chicago native does have plenty of love for, however, is his partner, India Royale. Over the weekend, they shared adorable new selfies together. The smile on his face proves just how happy he is to have the makeup mogul by his side. Check out the photos at the link below, and let us know if you think Durk made the right decision in the comments.

