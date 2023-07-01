SpotemGottem Arrested Following Police Chase

Rapper SpotemGottem was arrested in North Miami Beach earlier this week. According to reports, he was driving in a red Corvette when police attempted to pull him over on the evening of July 18. Instead of pulling over, however, SpotemGottem sped up, leading to a high-speed chase. The 21-year-old apparently ended up hitting another vehicle, then proceeded to get out of the car and run from police on foot. He then hid in a nearby shed briefly, where he was found soon after by officers.

Police then searched the Corvette, allegedly finding an illegally modified Glock 23 and ammunition. As a convicted felon, SpotemGottem cannot legally possess a firearm. He had also been driving the vehicle with a suspended license. He’s now facing various charges surrounding the police chase and the gun discovered in his vehicle.

SpotemGottem Allegedly Had A Gun In The Vehicle

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 17: SpotemGottem attends The Future: A Gentlemans Club at a private location on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

This is far from the rapper’s first run in with the law. Last year, he was arrested after fleeing from police on a jet ski. Allegedly, he was seen speeding by the Miami Marine Stadium, refusing to stop when officers prompted him to. He was then charged with fleeing police on a boat as well as recklessly operating a boat. The charges are a felony and a misdemeanor. SpotemGottem had already been out on a felony bond at the time of the arrest.

He had previous charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and more stemming from an incident in a parking lot in 2021. Allegedly, he had pointed a weapon at a parking lot attendant at the time, telling him “You know what it is.” According to reports, police later found him in a hotel room laying beside an AK-47, and arrested him. He was also represented at the time by Raven Liberty, who is currently representing YNW Melly amid his double murder trial.

