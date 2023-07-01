SpotemGottem Arrested Following Police Chase

Police allegedly found a Glock 23 in SpotemGottem’s Corvette.

BYCaroline Fisher
SpotemGottem Arrested Following Police Chase

Rapper SpotemGottem was arrested in North Miami Beach earlier this week. According to reports, he was driving in a red Corvette when police attempted to pull him over on the evening of July 18. Instead of pulling over, however, SpotemGottem sped up, leading to a high-speed chase. The 21-year-old apparently ended up hitting another vehicle, then proceeded to get out of the car and run from police on foot. He then hid in a nearby shed briefly, where he was found soon after by officers.

Police then searched the Corvette, allegedly finding an illegally modified Glock 23 and ammunition. As a convicted felon, SpotemGottem cannot legally possess a firearm. He had also been driving the vehicle with a suspended license. He’s now facing various charges surrounding the police chase and the gun discovered in his vehicle.

Read More: SpotemGottem Reminds Fans He’s Lit As Hell On “Block Got Hot”: Listen

SpotemGottem Allegedly Had A Gun In The Vehicle

SpotemGottem Arrested Following Police Chase
ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 17: SpotemGottem attends The Future: A Gentlemans Club at a private location on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

This is far from the rapper’s first run in with the law. Last year, he was arrested after fleeing from police on a jet ski. Allegedly, he was seen speeding by the Miami Marine Stadium, refusing to stop when officers prompted him to. He was then charged with fleeing police on a boat as well as recklessly operating a boat. The charges are a felony and a misdemeanor. SpotemGottem had already been out on a felony bond at the time of the arrest.

He had previous charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and more stemming from an incident in a parking lot in 2021. Allegedly, he had pointed a weapon at a parking lot attendant at the time, telling him “You know what it is.” According to reports, police later found him in a hotel room laying beside an AK-47, and arrested him. He was also represented at the time by Raven Liberty, who is currently representing YNW Melly amid his double murder trial.

Read More: SpotemGottem Drops Off Eerie Banger “Deep Fried”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.