Another weekend is coming to a close, but we’re still not done dropping off fire new releases for you to consider adding to your streaming rotation. Next on our list comes a single from Florida-born rapper SpotemGottem, who made a triumphant return with his “Block Got Hot” track on Friday (November 4).

The song comes in at just under two minutes long via Rebel Music/Geffen Records, and it finds the 21-year-old channelling his signature aggressive style and on-the-ground detail that his listeners have come to know and love.

“The block got hot bitch I’m lit as hell / I woke up today and put on YSL,” he rhymes on the catchy chorus. “Them bowls don’t look right I put it on the scale / I’m fresh up out the county I’m too rich for jail.”

SpotemGottem’s most recent full-length project landed at the end of 2021, Back From The Dead featuring Icewear Vezzo (“On A Tee”), Tory Lanez (“No Strings Attached”), and Hurricane Wisdom (“Got A Lil Older”).

It remains unclear when the Jacksonville native intends to unleash another record, though 2022 has seen him share a string of singles such as “Snapshit,” “Confidential Story,” “Get Backers,” and “Twin Turbo” in collaboration with Lil Spooki.

SG first rose to fame when he was just 19 years old, and since then, he’s only gone on to reach new heights with each new track. In April 2020, he delivered Final Destination, which included the now-viral “Beat Box” song that helped push his career over the edge.

Stream “Block Got Hot” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more release updates from your favourite artists.

