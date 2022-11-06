SpotemGottem
- MusicSpotemGottem Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperThe meteoric rise of SpotemGottem, charting his net worth, impactful career, personal life, and philanthropic ventures.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureSpotemGottem Snitching Allegations Caused Lil Durk To Return His $100K, Shawn Cotton ConfirmsThe rappers were planning a collaboration some time ago, but when Durkio heard some unflattering rumours, he backed out of the project.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsSpotemGottem Reminds Fans He's Lit As Hell On "Block Got Hot": ListenThe Jacksonville native's signature aggression shines through on his latest single.By Hayley Hynes