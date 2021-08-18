Florida Rappers
- SongsBLP KOSHER Is Back With The Wild One-Liners On "Virgin Ears"The Florida MC teases another single off his next rumored album "Scarecrow." By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFoolio Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperA dive into the rise of Jacksonville rapper Foolio, capturing his journey from the streets of Duval County to the hip-hop arena.By Jake Skudder
- LifeKodak Black Drug Arrest: Floridian Confirms Lean Use, Resents "Junkie" AllegationsUnfortunately for him, Yak has a pattern of finding himself in trouble with the law every few months that's causing great concern among his fans.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGunplay: The Man Behind The MicGunplay’s talents are often blinded by his numerous legal issues.By Demi Phillips
- MusicPlies Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?The rhythmic journey of rapper Plies: artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, with beats that resonate to a stacked net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicLuh Tyler: Florida's Dynamic Rising RapperLuh Tyler is carving out an impressive career thanks to his chill nature and his laidback rap lyrics and style.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBlack Music Month: Revisiting 2 Live Crew's Controversies2 Live Crew's inability to have their wild verbal lyricism quelled signified a new era of creative expression in hip-hop and music as a whole. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicBobby Fishscale: Roc Nation's Star Talks Leaving Trap, Staying Humble, & Never Making ExcusesRoc Nation's rising rapper Bobby Fishscale emerged out of the Florida scene, but he stands out from the crowd. Check out our exclusive interview with the motivational rapper.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentWho Is Trina? Rap's Self-Proclaimed "Baddest B*tch"Trina is an icon in the game, and we're looking back at highlights from the unapologetic Diamond Princess's career.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentWho Is Doechii? The "Persuasive" HitmakerHailing from Tampa, Florida, get to know the latest genre-bending artist from Top Dawg Entertainment, Doechii!By Chris Mobley
- SongsSpotemGottem Reminds Fans He's Lit As Hell On "Block Got Hot": ListenThe Jacksonville native's signature aggression shines through on his latest single.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosKodak Black Shares New Music Video For "Usain Boo" From "Back For Everything" Album"I wanted to drop sumn fa my fans since the pigs tryna discourage y'all," Yak told his IG followers.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentMellow Rackz Talks Mentorship From XXXTentacion's Mom, Relationship With Lil Wayne & Drake, Kodak Black's Help & MoreThe Young Money signee talks about her difficult past, being grateful for Kodak Black, her relationship with XXXTentacion's mom, Cleo, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipFlorida Rapper Nardo Wick Arrested On Concealed Weapon Charges: ReportDetails are scarce, but a video of the reported arrest has gone viral.By Erika Marie