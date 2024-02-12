BLP KOSHER Is Back With The Wild One-Liners On "Virgin Ears"

While BLP KOSHER might turn people off on the surface, we encourage you to give him a chance. The Broward County, Florida rapper has been blowing up over the past several months or so. The reason for that is fairly clear; this guy is a pure entertainer. KOSHER's personality is colorful and downright hilarious. He possesses the ability to make the oddest similies make sense somehow better than most rappers today. This is why we are happy to talk about his newest single "Virgin Ears."

This is the second single from his next endeavor called Scarecrow. That is the rumored title for BLP KOSHER's third tape. It would follow up his 2023 breakout release Bars Mitzvah which features songs like "Special K" and "The Nac 3." Just a little while back we covered his first single of 2024 "Dreidel Bop."

Listen To "Virgin Ears" By BLP KOSHER

"Virgin Ears" is another trap-flavored banger with resonant piano keys and heavy kick drums. While the beat is not anything out of his wheelhouse, the bars are again the main draw. The chorus has some particularly interesting references to Disney shows and candy. BLP's verses are also packed with some creative lines. "I'm at your Adam's apple, you were talking to the snake / Them boys sweet, they talk to pigs, that cracka Honey Baked Ham / I'm screaming "Beautiful morning," but no Father, Don't Stretch My Hands."

What were your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Virgin Ears," by BLP KOSHER? Is this the best track from the upcoming album, Scarecrow, why or why not? Will this turn out to be his strongest LP? Is he the most entertaining Florida rapper, why or why not?

Quotable Lyrics:

Fill the gaps, then I'ma bridge it, wish them jits Good Luck Charlie

I smoke a whole organization, you in class smoking Smarties

(Boom, boom) No, I don't hang around puppets

I'ma shoot first like Lil' Weezy with that Drac' right above it

I read the Ten Commandments every Sabbath, thou shalt not covet

I'm at the Margaritaville, hit her wit' no Jimmy Buffett

