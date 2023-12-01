BLP Kosher And Yung Lean Compliment Each Other Well On "Violent Lullaby"

One of the most comical rappers that is on the rise right now is BLP Kosher. The Boca Raton, Florida native has been making waves this year for his unique comedy and gut-busting bars. His approach to music shares some distant similarities with Lil Dicky and Yung Gravy. But, Kosher manages to stand out from the crowd.

While we all know music is subjective, it still might be hard to find a lot of people who can get down with his style. However, if you want an easier introduction to the mind of Kosher, this new single might do the trick. Following up on his 2023 project, Bars Mitzvah, he grabs, quite frankly, an unexpected feature. He recruits cloud rap legend, Yung Lean.

Read More: Meek Mill Goes After Joe Biden For Comments About Alleged Philadelphia Gun Deals

Listen To "Violent Lullaby" By Yung Lean And BLP Kosher

If you know the type of rap that the Sweed makes, you might be scratching your head about how this song is going to play out. Once you check out "Violent Lullaby," you will be pleasantly surprised. Kosher busts out some decent singing in the first part of the verse before spitting some hilarious bars. The production has some tremendous character. Its cutesy, but also quite beautiful in its own way.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from BLP Kosher and Yung Lean, "Violent Lullaby?" What were your initial expectations heading into listening to this track? Could you see these two dropping a collaborative record together at some point? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around BLP Kosher and Yung Lean. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't Swedish, but if I get the drop, I’m finna stalk homes

Keep your eyes ahead of the curve and watch out for the potholes

He was trolling, now he in a box, them boys box trolls

He used to rob, now he a fed, but he sure lock homes

I put the silencer on the K, I put the K in knowledge

Me and Moe is still on campus, we won’t go to college

Read More: Big Gipp Comes To Andre 3000's Defense Over Criticism Of His Experimental New Album