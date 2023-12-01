Big Gipp Comes To Andre 3000's Defense Over Criticism Of His Experimental New Album

Earlier this month, Andre 3000 dropped his long-awaited debut solo album. It's the first full-length project he's released since the final Outkast album more than 15 years ago. While fans have been excited for a new album from Andre for years, it didn't exactly arrive in the way they were expecting. In his announcement Andre clarified that the album had "no bars" and he followed up on that promise. The resulting album New Blue Sun is a 90-minute ambient jazz album with no vocals of any kind.

As you'd expect, it divided people. Some gave Andre credit for following his artistic whims and praised the experimental elements of the album. Others didn't care for it nearly as much and thought that he should stick to rap. Some got into trouble online for their controversial opinions on the project like Dj Vlad. He compared Spotify streaming numbers between the project and Outkast's biggest hits to determine which is better. Fans came after him online for seemingly not understanding experimental music or how streaming numbers work. Now, Goodie Mob's Big Gipp is also coming to Andre's defense.

Big Gipp Talks New Andre 3000 Album

“André 3000 just opened a new genre for Hip Hop producers and Hip Hop people who play instruments. Remember, Miles Davis never said nothing to you. Kenny G don’t say nothing to you. It’s so many examples of just musicians who had a great amount of success that said nothing to you and played an instrument,” Big Gipp's response begins.

“I feel like, again, this is never about us competing with nobody. This is only about us competing with ourself and making sure we push this place and push this genre so far that it opens up another room for aspiring artists and aspiring musicians. That’s what I think. To show you to break the rules and show you that you can," Gipp elaborated. What do you think of Big Gipp's take on Andre 3000's experimental new album? let us know in the comment section below.

