Andre 3000 Thinks “Idlewild” Could Have Been A “Slip” For Outkast

Andre 3000 sat down with GQ earlier this week, opening up about Outkast's discography ahead of his latest solo instrumental project, New Blue Sun. He spoke on he and Big Boi finding success early on in their careers, describing how they've had a unique experience because of how rapidly their success grew. While the duo's known for their prolificacy, Andre 3000 notes that not everything an artist releases can be a banger, claiming that they may have missed the mark with their final studio album, Idlewild.

“It was a blessing to be successful that young,” Andre 3000 began. “I think our career is kind of interesting because since our very first album, we’ve gone platinum and just kept rising. Like, so next album was double, next three — it just kept rising.” He continued, speaking on their iconic fifth studio album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. The 2003 LP just recently became the best-selling rap album of all time.

Read More: Andre 3000 Details A Pep Talk Prince Once Gave Him

Andre 3000 Opens Up About Outkast's Discography

“We haven’t taken a fall, y’know what I mean?” he explained. “And I think sometimes you build character or you build something by failure. Idlewild may have been our slip. You never know — the only thing you can do is be honest about what you’re doing at the time.” He went on to describe the "true chemistry" he had with Big Boi at Outkast's peak, noting how the love they shared still remains.

According to him, Big Boi's always been Outkast's "biggest cheerleader" over the years, and would agree to a reunion without hesitation. "I do know I'm not the controller, Big Boi's not the controller, of any of this. We couldn't have planned where we are," he added. "So we can't plan an ending." What do you think of Andre 3000 claiming that Idlewild could have been a "slip" for Outkast? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Andre 3000 Reveals He And Big Boi Used To Pray To Become Good Rappers

[Via]