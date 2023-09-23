Big Boi Celebrates Outkast’s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” On 20th Anniversary

Big Boi celebrated the continued success of Outkast's classic album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, on the 20th anniversary of the project's release, Saturday. In a post on social media, Big Boi shared a video of him unboxing the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) plaque commemorating its diamond certification.

“Special delivery just in time for the 20th anniversary 9/23/03,” Big Boi captioned the clip. “#speakerboxxxthelovebelow Over 13 Million albums sold. ( Diamond & a 3.5 ) What Are Your Jams? @ outkast is everlasting. Stank You Smelly Much …To All Y’all [flying saucer emoji].”

Read More: Big Boi On OutKast Being Named The Greatest Rap Group Of All Time: “I’ll Take It”

Big Boi & Andre 3000 In Concert

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

In addition to their popularity, Outkast has received ample critical praise over the years. Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was actually the last hip-hop project to win Album of the Year at the Grammys, a note that Big Boi commented on during an interview with Elliott Wilson on his podcast, Elliott Wilson Experience, last month. “I mean, good in the sense of the level of respect that the group and the work got for that,” Big Boi said at the time. “I can remember after we won, Quincy Jones sent me a card and was like, ‘Are you surprised?’ And I was like, ‘But how you get my muthafuckin’ address?!’” Additionally, back in June, Billboard listed Outkast as the greatest rap group in history.

Big Boi Opens RIAA Plaque

The love has resulted in fans clamoring for a reunion countless times. The duo's frequent collaborator, Sleepy Brown, shot down the possibility during a conversation with TMZ at LAX, earlier this year. “Nah, they not,” he said. “[André 3000] is on a while ‘nother journey and he’s, you know, doing something. But me and Big [Boi] are still doing tours and stuff like that. Don’t hold your breath for no OutKast reunion. Don’t do it to yourself. It’s not gon’ happen, folks. If you wanna see us, we gon’ be Dungeon Family. That’s about it.”

Read More: Rakim Reacts To Outkast Landing At No. 1 On Billboard’s “Greatest Rap Groups” List

[Via]