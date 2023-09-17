SCY Jimm Brings On Fellow Florida Rapper BLP Kosher For “Ain’t Original

Just over a month ago, Jewish Florida rapper BLP Kosher put out his debut project, Bars Mitzvah. His eclectic musical style and physical appearance will either get your interest or have you scratching your head. However, there is no denying the rapper has his own style that is working, as he and SCY Jimm look to break through in a crowded rap scene in Florida. The two combine their talents on SCY's newest single, "Ain't Original."

SCY is another artist we have not had the opportunity to cover at HNHH. Here is a little background info on one of the East Coast's many rising talents. According to Genius, his legal name is Jimnirable Ke'Shawn Curry III. He was born on June 12, 2000, and is from Bunnell, Florida. His musical venture began by releasing freestyles on social media at age 14.

Read More: Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Return To The Studio Has Jaidyn Alexis Lashing Out

Listen To "Ain't Original" With SCY Jimm And BLP Kosher

Genius also says that Jimm started to gain a following in late 2021 after releasing "Dead Guys" and "Rolling 60’s." Both are collaborations on his 2021 project, Last Call. Additionally, he continued to find even more success after the release of his 2022 single "Ballin." Now, he follows up his last project from this year, Trench Baby, with "Ain't Original." Give it a listen up above!

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new collaboration single, "Ain't Original," with SCY Jimm and BLP Kosher? Do these two need to make more music together? Which song is your favorite from each artist? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Praying lord forgive me for my sins (huh)

I'm standing on all ten

I see you p**** through these lens (come on man)

All those times n***** counted me out I'm thinking about revenge

(the f***)

N***** caught me slippin once bet they won't do that shit again

(on gang n****)

Stuck off in the trap this rap s*** got me taking flight (phew phew)

Read More: Offset Cheating Allegations Resurface After Kai Cenat Stream, Cardi B Reacts

[Via]