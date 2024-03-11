Lil Crix & BLP KOSHER Are Giving Haters The "Kold Shoulder" On New Single

It is unfortunate that Lil Crix is still dealing with some legal issues. "Kold Shoulder" continues to flash his talent, so hopefully, he will be a free man soon. The Lauderhill, Florida MC you might notice shares a lot in common with another rapper from the area. If you guessed Kodak Black, then you would be correct.

He shares a fairly similar mumbly flow, albeit a little more low-key then Black's. The reason we make that comparison is because Lil Crix is signed to the trap veteran's label. As we said though, Crix is locked up so its harder for them to bond and learn from his label head. He was raided by the feds moments after a charity event that saw him donate $30,000 and there has not been much on that since August.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "CARNIVAL" Slides Into The No. 1 Slot On Billboard Hot 100

Listen To "Kold Shoulder" By Lil Crix & BLP KOSHER

But, Lil Crix is still trying to keep the buzz up with this new single "Kold Shoulder." it features the eccentric Broward County star BLP KOSHER and it is an aggressive and enjoyable track. Fans are messing with it, and they hope Black will sign BLP to his label. "If crix keeps droppin he gonna be huge. And yak needs to sign BLP kosher," on person comments. If that happens, we have some potential heat on the way.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Kold Shoulder," by Lil Crix and BLP KOSHER? Is this one of Crix's better tracks, why or why not? Who had the best performance on the track? Do you think we will get an album from him soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Crix and BLP KOSHER. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I shot him from afar, but walked him down, so I just got closer

That n**** ain't even a trapper, he's a faker, he's a damn poser

N****, I'm on track and I'm the train, n****, move over

Maybach truck with a chauffeur, this ain't no Range Rover

B****, I'm slidin' on your BM, I'm 'bout to scoop her

Them n****s never had no cars, they takin' Ubers

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Delivers Bold Prediction About The Decline Of Music Streaming